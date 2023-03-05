"Feeling Ucey?" - Sami Zayn rolls out new challenge for The Bloodline for Monday Night RAW

WWE star Sami Zayn threw down a challenge for The Bloodline member Jimmy Uso to face him on Monday Night RAW.

This week on the blue brand, Jimmy interfered in Sami's match with Solo Sikoa, leading to a win for the Enforcer of The Bloodline. After the match, they initiated a beatdown on the former Honorary Uce. However, Sami threw a steel chair at Sikoa, hit a Helluva Kick on Jimmy, and then escaped from the ring.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Sami Zayn on this week's SmackDown LowDown. Zayn rolled out a challenge for Jimmy Uso to face him on Monday Night RAW in Boston.

"Here's what I'm gonna do Jimmy. I'm gonna give you an opportunity. I'm gonna let you try to live up to your responsibility for Roman Reigns this Monday in Boston," Sami said.

The Master Strategist mentioned that Roman Reigns would deal with Jimmy when he will lose to Sami this Monday.

"You take me on in Boston and I will make sure Boston is the same city where The Bloodline crumbles. When you come up short against me in Boston, I know what's waiting for you on the other side with Roman Reigns. So Jimmy how about it? Monday night, Boston. What do you say my dawg? Feeling Ucey?" [From 3:30 - 4:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns is unhappy with things in The Bloodline

Ever since the Royal Rumble 2023, The Bloodline has been in disarray. After Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa destroyed Sami on Roman Reigns' orders, Jey Uso deserted the faction and hasn't been seen beside the Tribal Chief ever since.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns made it clear that he was running out of patience with Jimmy Uso for not being able to get Jey back into the faction. The Tribal Chief warned that if the latter does not return by next week, Jimmy will have to pay the price.

There has been a lot of tension and chaos going around within The Bloodline in the last few weeks. It remains to be seen whether Jey Uso will return by next week or not.

Do you think the Roman Reigns-led faction will crumble under constant attacks from Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

