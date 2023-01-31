"You f***ers" - WWE veteran claims Triple H ribbed him at the Royal Rumble 

Following this Saturday's Royal Rumble, which was creatively led by Triple H, fans have learnt that The Game chose to have some fun backstage at the expense of WWE commentator Michael Cole.

To kick off the broadcast, Cole, Corey Graves and the rest of the WWE Universe were surprised after the former NFL Punter, and part-time SmackDown commentator made his return to the announce desk.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole stated that he had no idea about his colleague's return and would reveal that Triple H kept it a secret from him.

"When the music hit, because when I think Pat McAfee, I still think of White Stripes, so, when the first couple of bars of the new song hit, I didn’t immediately recognize it. Then Hunter, Paul Levesque (Triple H) was in my ear, and he said, ‘Are you gonna sell it?’ I mouthed to him in the spy cam, ‘Sell what?’ I’m like, ‘Sell what?’ Then I looked up and I saw your video board, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you’re ribbing me.'”

Michael Cole then detailed what he texted to both The Game and WWE producer Kevin Dunn after Pat's surprise return:

“You f***ers, I can’t believe that you guys ribbed me.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Cole, Graves and McAfee sat ringside and announced a memorable event on Saturday, which saw Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley win the Royal Rumble match and punch their tickets to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Triple H on booking the road to WrestleMania 39

As WWE's new head of creative, The King of Kings is the first person other than Vince McMaon to have the lead responsibility of booking the various storylines that build up to the showcase of the immortals.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked if he was feeling any pressure knowing that the burden of WrestleMania is essentially on his shoulders.

"The pressure is what makes it [booking] exciting. I think for anybody that's performed in this to a certain level, like if you don't love that pressure or if you don't live for that pressure, if you don't walk that, then you gotta struggle in this," The Game said. [0:18 - 0:39] (H/T Sportskeeda)

The King of Kings seems to have already decided on two marquee matches for Mania as Rhea Ripley will be taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title, and Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

