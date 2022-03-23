''You have to f***ing cover promises''- Released superstar on how WWE broke their promise for a push following big storyline with Seth Rollins

WWE released multiple superstars in 2020 and 2021, two of which were former associates of Seth Rollins.

Akam and Rezar, better known as Authors of Pain, were let go by the company despite having a good run on RAW as Seth Rollins' heavies. Rezar revealed that the company had promised them a big push after he returned from injury. Instead, their plans were dropped and they were let go.

The Authors of Pain are former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions. They, along with Buddy Murphy, formed Seth Rollins' stable on RAW in 2020. Unfortunately, all three men were released by the company due to budget cuts.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Akam and Rezar talked about their end days in WWE. They revealed that they were promised a big push after Rezar returned from his injury following their storyline with Rollins where he was injured. However, when he returned after rehab, they were told that the company had dropped plans for their push. Here's what Rezar said:

''I told them, ‘I’m ready to go again.’ They said no. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m just gonna say it here, we shook hands on something really big, and they want didn’t want to follow it up anymore after I got hurt and the pandemic started. So that’s also one of the reasons why me and Sunny [Akam] said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go home,’ right? We decided to get on we’re gonna go home and do our things, man. Because we’re people that if you make a promise, and you shake hands, you have to act on it, or you have to f***ing cover promises.'' (H/T WrestleZone)

Did Rezar's injury derail WWE's plans for Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain?

Rezar revealed that both he and Akam had every intention of returning to WWE and continuing their storyline with Rollins.

However, they decided to stay with their families when the pandemic started due to travel restrictions and concern for loved ones.

Akam talked about being an only child and the responsibilities that Rezar had towards his family. He said that WWE wanted them to do something they were both uncomfortable with and turned down the offer.

Do you remember the Authors of Pain working with Seth Rollins? Would you like to see them make a return to WWE? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Did WWE make a mistake by releasing AOP? Yes No 2 votes so far