"You fail this guy so many times" - Possible reason behind Bray Wyatt's recent booking in WWE revealed [Exclusive]

Bray Wyatt was last seen at the TLC pay per view where he was 'burned' by Randy Orton after their Firefly Inferno match. It was speculated that Bray Wyatt will be revamped again, before making his return and continuing his feud with Orton.

Vince Russo recently spoke to SK Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW. The pair talked about 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and why he has been booked so poorly.

Dr. Chris Featherstone asked what the buy-in for the whole angle could be and why WWE is going ahead with a heel vs heel dynamic. He also questioned what the significance of the "dark magic" aspect could have on the storyline and whether or not Bray may begin using similar incantations as Alexa Bliss upon his return. Russo also highlighted how he feels WWE have "failed" Bray Wyatt up to this point.

''I don't know from the inception, how you take a guy like Bray Wyatt with all the talent that he has and you fail this guy so many times. Outside of design, how is it possible? How can you screw this guy up with so much talent?''

Chris Featherstone complemented Bray Wyatt, saying that he has such a creative mind for the business. He also said Wyatt is the best person on the roster to have a creative angle with, as he knows the ebbs and flows of the product and gives so much thought to his character. Wyatt was further praised for his ability to invest in his character and making sure the smaller details are also not overlooked.

Dear Randy,



It’s all a ⭕️



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

Possible reason why the Bray Wyatt character is suffering creatively at the moment

Vince Russo agreed that Bray Wyatt's creative genius could very well be the reason behind him not getting a solid push in WWE.

"That might be the answer right there. Because what you just said was that he comes up with better creative than creative does and they don't like that. That does not work for them. They don't like that, bro."

