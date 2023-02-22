"You are going to be my next victim" - Former tag team champion sends warning to Indi Hartwell ahead of WWE show

Ahead of tonight's episode of NXT, former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne has put Indi Hartwell on notice.

Two weeks ago on NXT, as Jayne spoke to the audience about the future of Toxic Attraction, she surprised Gigi Dolin with a superkick. The WWE Universe witnessed the two women violently part ways.

Last week, Indi Hartwell confronted the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Tonight, Hartwell will go one-on-one against Jayne to teach her a lesson.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview ahead of tonight's NXT, Jacy Jayne mentioned that she was sick of hearing about Gigi Dolin. She claimed WWE fans will start talking about her after she defeats Hartwell on the NXT show.

"I am sick of hearing about Gigi, it's not about Gigi, it's about me. It's about Jacy 'Freakin' Jane. And tonight is the next step in my story. Indi Hartwell, you may have been here for a minute, but this is my time and you are going to be my next victim," Jayne said. [0:20 - 0:43]

You can check out the interview below:

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT EXCLUSIVE: @jacyjaynewwe is sick of hearing about @gigidolin_wwe and wants everyone to start talking about her, especially after what she does to @indi_hartwell tonight. EXCLUSIVE: @jacyjaynewwe is sick of hearing about @gigidolin_wwe and wants everyone to start talking about her, especially after what she does to @indi_hartwell tonight.#WWENXT https://t.co/9qJGhgW05e

It remains to be seen how Gigi Dolin and Hartwell will respond to the disrespect by the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Do you think Hartwell can defeat Jayne tonight on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's Twitter handle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes