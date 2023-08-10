"YOU GON GET ALL THE SMOKE" – WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons warns top champion on social media

WWE star Nikkita Lyons took to social media to warn the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Lyons is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury. However, prior to being sidelined, she competed against top names including Mandy Rose, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, and others.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton recently wished Lyons on her birthday. In response, the 24-year-old teased going after the NXT Women's Championship once she is ready to step back into the squared circle.

"LOVE U CHAMP BUT YOU GON GET ALL THE SMOKE," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram story and message to Stratton:

Tiffany Stratton recently spoke about WWE star Charlotte Flair's influence on her career

Charlotte Flair is one of the pioneers of women's professional wrestling. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and has inspired many across the business, including Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton recently spoke about Flair during her interview on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. The NXT Women's Champion stated that she noticed The Queen during an episode of SmackDown and was immediately hooked.

Stratton further mentioned how she drew similarities from Flair. She said:

"I would say I was flipping through the channels. I came across a random Friday Night SmackDown, and I saw Charlotte Flair. I saw that she was blonde, she was buff, she could flip, she could talk some crap, and I was like, that is literally everything that I can do."

At NXT Battleground, Stratton won the WWE NXT Women's Championship after beating Lyra Valkyria. She successfully defended her title at NXT Gold Rush against Thea Hail, beating her via pinfall. At the recently concluded NXT Great American Bash show, Stratton defeated Hail in the rematch, this time via submission.

It remains to be seen who Stratton's next opponent is going to be and if WWE plans on punishing Nikkita Lyons as a contender once she returns.

Would you like to see Tiffany Stratton vs. Nikkita Lyons in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee