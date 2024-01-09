"You gotta go back" – Vince Russo urges former WWE star to return (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently gave his take on reports that Naomi could return to WWE in the near future.

Naomi, currently known by her real name Trinity in TNA, walked out of WWE in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks. According to a recent Fightful Select report, sources expect the 36-year-old to return to WWE soon when her TNA contract expires.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. He explained why Naomi could be tempted to return to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership:

"The talent knows nobody's watching that [TNA] show, so when you talk about brand building and all that, Chris, and you've got the opportunity to go back and maybe have those conversations you didn't have in the first place, which was the reason why you left, man, bro, if you can have those conversations – Vince [McMahon] has gone, Triple H is there – and you really wanna build that brand, you gotta go back," Russo said. [3:15 – 3:46]

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's main roster creative figurehead in July 2022, two months after Naomi walked out.

Vince Russo on Triple H and Vince McMahon's contrasting styles

Before leaving WWE, Naomi and Sasha Banks placed the Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-talent relations executive John Laurinaitis. The popular duo were handed suspensions before later receiving their releases.

Vince Russo clarified that the likes of Bully Ray, Mickie James, and Naomi all do a "phenomenal job" in TNA. However, he thinks WWE is the place to be if wrestlers want to make it back to the top:

"Nobody's watching her at TNA and she knows that," Russo continued. "Maybe if Vince was still sitting in the seat this would not be happening, but I'm sure there's been lengthy conversations with Triple H and what went wrong the first time around and what she'd like to achieve. She's gotta go back, bro." [3:48 – 4:12]

The former WWE star is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion. She has held the title since defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary in July 2023.

