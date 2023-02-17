"You gotta put over Lashley" - WWE veteran thinks Brock Lesnar should lose at Elimination Chamber 2023 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks if Brock Lesnar continues to have a light schedule, WWE should have him lose to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Lesnar and Lashley have been embroiled in a heated feud on RAW. The latest chapter of their rivalry will go down at Elimination Chamber, where the duo will meet in yet another singles encounter. It's rare to see someone come across just as dominant as Lesnar, but Lashley has managed to stand his ground.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his thoughts about the possible outcome of the match. The former WWE writer believes that if Brock Lesnar continues to only sporadically appear on TV, the global juggernaut must have The All-Mighty defeat him on Saturday:

"If Lesnar is gonna have the same schedule, you gotta put over Lashley," said Vince Russo (16:44 - 16:52)

Vince Russo wants The Hurt Business to reunite at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Elsewhere in the conversation, Vince Russo spoke about how WWE should reunite The Hurt Business at Elimination Chamber 2023. He explained that if the promotion had plans to have The Beast Incarnate and Bobby Lashley go to war at WrestleMania 39 as well, they could have the stable cost Lesnar the match.

He also pointed out how considering both Lesnar and Lashley have UFC backgrounds, they could have a match inside the Octagon at Mania:

"What you could do is this. Let's face it, bro. They both have UFC backgrounds. What if this is where Hurt Business has their impact? And if you go to WrestleMania, it's either in a cage or in an octagon? Maybe that's where they are going," said Vince Russo (17:26 - 17:47)

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to say Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley could steal the show on Saturday night.

