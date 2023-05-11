"You didn't hold the title for 1000 days!" - Roman Reigns must call out a WWE legend for being jealous of him, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' absence has seemingly forced WWE to unveil a third world title, and Vince Russo feels The Tribal Chief should confront Triple H over the creative decision.

While many have tried, WWE is yet to back a superstar to end Roman Reigns' historic reign, which will cross 1000 days at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief's part-time status means that the company has had to introduce the World Heavyweight Championship for RAW, but it has only added to the confusion among fans.

Vince Russo was also clueless about the new title and believed the only way to simplify the storyline was for Roman Reigns to call out Triple H when he shows up this week on SmackDown. The former WWE writer pitched an idea for Reigns' promo, as you can view below on the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"Let him call Hunter [Triple H] out and just say, 'Is this one of your jealous games? Because you didn't hold the title for 1000 days! Is that what this is?' I mean, do that! But again, Chris, you know they won't. Therefore we're all just going to be confused." [9:03 - 9:22]

Roman Reigns has seemingly become the new Brock Lesnar, and Vince Russo wanted WWE to get deeper into the story, highlighting Reigns' issues with the management for not being present on TV enough.

The promotion needs two world champions after a hard brand split, and Vince Russo detailed how they could script the exchange between Reigns and Triple H.

"Tell that story. Tell how you've become a prima donna and now you want time off. Now you want a Brock Lesnar schedule. No problem, champ. But we're going to have a fighting champion. We are going to have somebody. I don't know how else to do it, bro." [12:04 - 13:13]

Vince Russo on USA Network possibly being unhappy with Roman Reigns not appearing on RAW

While the Samoan superstar has sporadically shown up on RAW in recent times, officials at USA Network were reportedly displeased over Reigns being exclusive to SmackDown.

Vince Russo worked as a consultant for USA Network a while back. He was aware that the TV executives did not like that the blue brand mostly got to feature the world champion while they didn't have one.

Russo explained that WWE didn't need to produce compelling angles anymore as they were getting paid a large sum that wasn't incentive-based.

"People have got to understand it was only a year ago that I was consulting with the USA Network, and they were not happy campers," recalled Russo. "I found it amazing that no matter what the WWE rating is, no matter how many people watched, they still made the same amount of money. There is no incentive. Like, if ten people watch this show or ten million, the USA Network is paying them the same, which I could not believe. It should be an incentive program; the higher the ratings, the more money you get paid." [5:28 - 6:11]

Should Roman Reigns call out WWE's Chief Content Officer over the new World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

