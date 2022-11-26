"You idiot"- Current WWE star blames Bianca Belair for missing Thanksgiving with family

WWE Superstar Bayley is not thrilled about showing up on SmackDown this week, and she took it out on Bianca Belair in a Twitter post.

The two women have been embroiled in a feud ever since the Role Model made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam. After unsuccessfully challenging Belair for her coveted title on multiple occasions, the duo will now face off in a WarGames match at Survivor Series where they will be joined by four women each.

While Bayley will be joined by the rest of Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley inside the ominous structure, the final member of Belair's team is yet to be disclosed.

The RAW Women's Champion so far has Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim in her corner, with the final member to be revealed on SmackDown this Friday. Bayley will also be present on the blue brand as the build-up to the match continues. The former SmackDown Women's Champion isn't delighted about missing family time on Thanksgiving as she took to Twitter to slam Bianca Belair.

"Thanks @BiancaBelairWWE for making me fly out and away from my beautiful family on Thanksgiving!!!!!!! This better be good, you idiot,"- she tweeted.

Bianca Belair wants to be known for putting on great matches in WWE

Bianca Belair has had a meteoric rise in WWE ever since being promoted to the main roster in 2020. She won the Royal Rumble in 2021 and went on to defeat Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to win her first title with the company. She also picked up a victory against Becky Lynch at The Showcase of Immortals earlier this year to further boost her resume.

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling, Bianca stated that her goal is to have great matches every time she steps inside the squared circle.

“I’ve always wanted to go out there and be the best. I’ve always wanted to have the reputation that any time Bianca Belair steps in the ring, you know that it’s gonna be a great match, it’s gonna be a show-stealer. I have to give credit to the women that I’m in the ring with. I’m not in there by myself, and I’ve been in the ring with some amazing women," said Belair. (H/T WrestleZone)

The EST of WWE will be stepping inside the WarGames structure for the second time in her career. She was on the losing end of her first WarGames match.

