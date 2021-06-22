"You are killing your talent" - WWE veteran slams RAW segment between Jaxson Ryker and Mansoor [Exclusive]

Jaxson Ryker is set to face Elias next week on WWE RAW in a strap match. News of the match emerged backstage on WWE RAW during a conversation between Mansoor and Ryker.

Mansoor then received some advice from Ali, who was standing nearby.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed the segment, calling the acting "grade school" level. Russo felt that the producer in charge shouldn't have let the segment air on television:

"I've got to tell you something. We have a backstage gimmick with Ryker and Mansoor and then Ali walks in. How does a producer let this go on TV? This is horrible. This wasn't even high school acting, this was grade school acting. How does a producer say that's a take? Do these people not know what they are doing? This is horrible. You are killing your talent when you're not protecting them. This is high school stuff. This was horrible."

Vince Russo on Piper Niven being renamed Doudrop on WWE RAW

We learned on WWE RAW that Piper Niven will wrestle under the ring name Doudrop. The news was announced backstage by Eva Marie during an interview.

Vince Russo offered his take on Niven's new ring name, saying it had to be a rib:

"I'm telling you right now, the name is a rib. We're going to find out in about a week or two where the name came from. Somebody said something or did something. I mean, this is a 100% rib, I'm telling you."

Russo also felt that Eva Marie did not really believe in the storyline:

"I'm watching Eva Marie, her facials and what not during this, especially when it was over, you could tell... you can't have the talent go out and do something they don't believe in."

