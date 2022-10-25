"You know who is a crybaby?" - Austin Theory mocks WWE Superstar after RAW

Mustafa Ali battled Austin Theory in a singles match during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Theory sent a warning to Ali after the match.

United States Champion Seth Rollins was the special guest commentator for the match. The Visionary attacked Mustafa and Bobby a couple of weeks ago during their US Title match. Mustafa got revenge last week, and it looks like we are heading toward a clash between the two stars.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley after RAW, Austin Theory warned Mustafa Ali and vowed to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I am the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank," said Theory. "You know what happened tonight? Mustafa Ali went out there and took me like a lightweight. He was focused on Seth Rollins. He was focused on a US Title shot that he doesn't even have. You know who was the US Champion? Me. You know who is Mr. Money in the Bank? Me." [00:17- 00:36]

The 25-year-old called Mustafa a "crybaby" and vowed to cash in on his MITB contract to become champion.

"And you know who is a crybaby? Mustafa Ali. And you know where I'm going? Straight to the top where I belong. Why is that, Cathy? Because I can do this all day. What is next? Me becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion." [00:37 - 00:55]

WWE @WWE As the youngest #USChampion in history and the youngest Mr. #MITB @_Theory1 says that @AliWWE was too focused on @WWERollins when he should have been focused on what he was throwing at him in that ring. #WWERaw As the youngest #USChampion in history and the youngest Mr. #MITB, @_Theory1 says that @AliWWE was too focused on @WWERollins when he should have been focused on what he was throwing at him in that ring. #WWERaw https://t.co/Y53kN5Vs5q

Candice LeRae on if The Way will reunite in WWE

Austin Theory used to be in a faction with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in NXT known as The Way.

Candice recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and revealed that she would like to see The Way return one day. LeRae noted that Dexter Lumis has returned as well and they just need Austin Theory to "figure his life out" and they can reform the group.

"I would like for The Way to come back," said LeRae. "We have Dexter now, so Theory can figure his life out and we'll get there. Maybe. I hope. He went away to college, has a job now, and he's like better than all of us. I don't know what he's doing." [01:20 - 01:45]

Austin Theory has been on the losing end of most of his matches since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Time will tell if tonight's victory gets him back on track.

