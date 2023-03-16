"You know how disappointed I was in my performance" - Former WWE Champion gets honest about his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will be main eventing WrestleMania once again this year. The Tribal Chief has headlined the mega event on several occasions. While most of his matches have been for the world title, his bout against The Undertaker was the main event of WrestleMania 33 despite not being for a championship.

The Undertaker was not in the best shape when the aforementioned match took place. Reigns became the second man to defeat The Phenom at WrestleMania after Brock Lesnar. Despite the hype, the contest failed to live up to its expectations. The Hall of Famer even said he thought he would retire after his match against Reigns.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker admitted that he was disappointed in his performance at WrestleMania 33. He revealed that at the time, he was extremely 'beat up' and his hip was giving him a lot of trouble. However, he still went ahead with the match against Roman Reigns.

''Because I was so just, if you watched The Last Ride, you know how disappointed I was in my performance, and that I put myself in that situation because I just couldn't physically get to where I needed to be for Roman, and how important that was,'' said 'Taker.

The Undertaker reveals that he wanted to quit after his match against Roman Reigns

The former WWE Champion revealed that when he laid down his iconic hat and coat in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns, it was to signify the end of his in-ring career.

While that might have been his plan, he returned the following year to face John Cena, and his final match came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

''Like I said, I didn't know that I was going to come back again. I mean that all that hat, the hat on the coat, all that being placed in the ring was 100% legitimate. At the end of it, I was done, and that was my way of saying goodbye," said 'Taker.

The Undertaker has not returned to in-ring action since WrestleMania 36 when he faced Styles in a Boneyard Match. The Undertaker won the bout and was lauded for his performance by many.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : Did you enjoy Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker? Yes No 0 votes