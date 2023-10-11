WWE offered its most star-studded NXT episode to date, with The Undertaker closing the show in style. RAW's Bronson Reed took to social media and had a pretty hilarious reaction to The Deadman's latest TV appearance.

Direct competition from AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday meant that NXT left no stone unturned in making this week's white & gold brand's episode a huge deal. Following the main event between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, The Undertaker made his way to the ring and took out the heel with a Chokeslam.

Hayes lived every fan's childhood dream out by posing alongside The Undertaker, and it marked the perfect end to a highly-anticipated episode.

Bronson Reed, who made a name for himself in NXT, was amongst the main roster stars who watched the show and had a cheeky comment about The Phenom.

"You know Taker means business in his dad shoes. #WWENXT," Reed shared.

Expand Tweet

WWE is finally giving Bronson Reed a significant push

As noted above, Bronson Reed's first WWE stint, during which he won the NXT North American Championship, put him on the map as one of the most promising big guys in the business.

An unexpected WWE release in 2021 did not stop him from advancing his career as, under the moniker 'Jonah,' earned plaudits for his performances in various companies. He particularly drew praise for his work in Japan, where he faced the likes of Kazichika Okada and proved he can hang out with the very best in the ring.

Reed deservedly earned a return to the company in 2022 and has since been involved in a few good moments. Repackaged as 'Big' Bronson Reed, Triple H's team is pushing the Australian star as a machine of destruction, and in recent weeks, he has grown in stature on Monday Night RAW as well.

Bronson defeated Chad Gable and Ricochet on the latest RAW episode and won a title opportunity against Gunther. The 35-year-old superstar will face the Intercontinental Champion on the RAW season premiere next week, and there is every possibility of a title change.

Do you agree that Bronson Reed will emerge victorious on next week's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE