"You left me for New York" - Former WWE star has 'harsh' words for Chelsea Green

WWE fans were treated to a hilarious exchange between a former superstar and Chelsea Green. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) took to Twitter to share a video of himself and his wife.

Chelsea Green is a current RAW superstar who is part of a tag team with Sonya Deville. The two are currently after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Cardona is working on the independent circuit, where he has won numerous titles. Rumors over the past year have suggested that he could return to WWE for a final run sometime soon.

Cardona recently took to Twitter to share a video with his wife. In the video, Chelsea Green can be seen wearing a cowboy hat, and The Indie God refers to it as the Indiana Jones hat. The RAW Superstar, who looks visibly upset, stated that she got the hat long before, to which Cardona has the following response:

"You left me for New York," The Indie God stated.

Matt went on to state that Steph De Lander is "The Indie Goddess" before stating once again that Chelsea had left him for New York.

By the looks of it, Matt Cardona seems to be just messing around with Chelsea Green and trying to get under her skin. He has formed a good partnership with Steph De Lander and it looks like they will be working together for some time.

Matt Cardona could join Chelsea Green in WWE for some big moments

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in January 2023, but she is still struggling to make it big on the main roster. Meanwhile, Matt Cardona is doing a great job in the Indies, where he has won titles.

Cardona is enjoying his time on the independent circuit as he likes the freedom. However, he could join his wife in WWE if the opportunity comes knocking at his door.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former superstar stated that he is still looking to work at Madison Square Garden and have a big WrestleMania moment if the company offers him the same.

"I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule. When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been. So it would take a lot to get me to sign,” Matt stated.

Triple H and the creative have seen the former superstar’s potential outside the company. They could bring him back to have the couple go on a dominant run together.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green unite with Matt Cardona in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

