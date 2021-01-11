"You let all your dreams slip through your fingers" - Paul Heyman criticizes Apollo Crews

Paul Heyman had some harsh words for Apollo Crews, following the WWE Superstar's loss to Big E on SmackDown. Apollo Crews had challenged Big E for the Intercontinental Championship but came up short following a double pinfall that occurred during the match.

Paul Heyman is the former Executive Director of RAW and currently serves as the in-ring counsel of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman is no stranger to providing counsel, having had much of his success as a manager of numerous in-ring talents, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and many more.

Appearing on Talking Smack, where he plays the co-host role with Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman addressed one of the guests on the night, Apollo Crews, about his match with Big E SmackDown.

The match ended in an unfortunate manner for Crews. There was a double pinfall, which led to the match being restarted, which disputed the result. Heyman would claim that Crews let all his dreams slip through his fingers.

"What did you do? You let your emotions get the best of you in the ring. You let all your dreams slip through your fingers because you’re a sportsman, you’re a gentleman, you’re in there with a friend who you respect and you admire." H/t WrestleZone

Heyman's criticism did not end there. He would go further and suggest that Apollo's children would have watched that match and realized that despite getting the pinfall, their father was the "loser."

"Someone has to be a winner and someone has to be a loser, and tonight, whether you like it or not, your children know in their hearts, ‘My father was the loser in a match." H/t WrestleZone

Paul Heyman believes Apollo Crews should consider himself the Intercontinental Champion

Apollo Crews has a lot to think about following Talking Smack

Despite all the criticism Paul Heyman was throwing at Apollo Crews, he still believes that the latter has every right to claim that he is a champion. Heyman believes that Crews is just as much a champion as Big E is, but claims that he lost out because he was a "nice guy."

"In my mind, you’re every bit as much the champion as Big E is. You have every right to claim to be the Intercontinental Champion because you pinned his shoulders to the mat. And you let that go because you’re a nice guy." H/t WrestleZone

After hearing what Paul Heyman had to say, Apollo Crews will surely be looking to change up his gameplan, and perhaps make another run at Big E and his Intercontinental Championship. Do you think Crews would make a good Champion? Let us know down below.