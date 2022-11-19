"You'll cr*p your pants" — WWE Superstar Sheamus teases huge surprise for Survivor Series WarGames

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw Sheamus tease a major surprise for The Bloodline ahead of their clash at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Brawling Brutes hailed Drew McIntyre as Honorary Brute after the Scottish Warrior helped Sheamus and co. in their altercation with The Bloodline last week. The segment also confirmed that both factions would lock horns in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

However, Sami Zayn cut off their promo midway to announce that he would be the fifth member of The Bloodline's team.

Sheamus then revealed that he had already selected his team's fifth and final member for the WarGames match. He further stated that Zayn would "cr*p his pants" once he found out about the mysterious ally.

Recent reports have suggested that WWE initially wanted Kevin Owens to join forces with Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre. KO's injury cast doubt over those plans, but the latest backstage rumors suggest that The Prizefighter might compete at the upcoming premium live event.

It is expected that the final member of Sheamus' team will be revealed by the end of WWE SmackDown. It will be exciting to see which superstar will be the last piece of the puzzle.

Who do you think the final member will be? Sound off in the comments below.

