"You'll never get a moment like this again"- WWE Veteran on how Triple H could have booked the ending of a recent event (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on how Triple H could have booked the ending of Elimination Chamber differently.

Sami Zayn took on Roman Reigns in the main event of the recently concluded premium live event. After the Tribal Chief retained his title, he and Jimmy Uso continued to assault Zayn, who was then saved by Kevin Owens. The night ended with Sami delivering a Helluva Kick to Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he would have loved to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn embrace in a hug after the save.

"I thought they would actually do that [Owens and Sami hugging]. He's coming down and he don't wanna do it, he don't wanna do it and Sami is begging him and begging him and then his wife his begging him and begging him and the whole crowd is saying 'join him.' Finally, he [KO] says screw it and hugs him. Then you get your big pop. I agree 100% with that. That's what I thought they were gonna do. [...] They needed a big pop and one thing [Dave] Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez said that was accurate is that you'll never get a moment like this again. I agree with that." [From 16:04 to 16:59]

Dutch Mantell believes Triple H made the right decision with Roman Reigns going over at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn's popularity has soared to new heights ever since Triple H took control of WWE's creative department. Many wanted to see the former NXT Champion usurp Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

However, that was not the case as The Tribal Chief reigned supreme yet again. During Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Triple H made the right decision regarding the booking, as Roman Reigns is the right person to headline WrestleMania.

"He [Sami Zayn] wins and the crowd is happy, but now what? Now Roman is coming back, trying to get it back. If he [Zayn] had won, it'd be Cody vs Sami, would you buy tickets to see that? There's no zit to it. With Roman, they have been building this for three years, and I remember when everyone used to boo the crap out him as a babyface but now he found his niche and he fell into it," said Mantell. [From 17:00 to717:42]

Triple H will book his first WrestleMania in April this year. While Roman Reigns is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the event, it has been reported that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will challenge for the tag team titles.

