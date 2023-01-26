"You look like sh*t" - When former WWE Superstar was forced to get a tan by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has had a specific vision for wrestling and WWE's performers throughout the years. One former superstar recently discussed how he was forced to get a tan by the Chairman of the Board.

John Morrison performed for the company for a total of 11 years across two separate runs. He is primarily known for his WWE ECW stint and his tag team with The Miz, but he also managed to win the Intercontinental Championship three times.

While sitting down on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison discussed a particular time earlier in his career where Vince McMahon forced him to get a tan.

"Vince was always real big on tans and there was a while where I was wrestling Sheamus and I'd come back and he'd be 'God damn it, you look fantasitic'. I looked exactly the same and I wrestled [R-]Truth the next week and he was 'Morrison, come here, you look like sh*t. Get a tan, god damn it. You can't sell pale." (h/t Ringside News)

Morrison went on to speak about how he feels he has some unfinished business in WWE after being released in 2021. For the entire interview, click below.

What has John Morrison been up to since leaving WWE?

Since being released from WWE in a round of budget cuts, Morrison has been active on the independent circuit. He wrestled as "Johnny Superstar" in AAA and lost against El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. He also went on to wrestle in the main event of Triplemania XXX: Tijuana as "Johnny Hardy", tagging with Matt Hardy in a losing effort against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Morrison debuted for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) on March 31, 2022 at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8, where he defeated Simon Gotch. He also wrestled at GCW's Wrld on Lucha event and defeated Jack Cartwheel.

Wrestling as "Johnny Progress", he debuted for Progress Wrestling and defeated both Jack Evans and Aramis in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament before losing to Warren Banks in the semifinals.

He made an appearance on AEW Dynamite under the name "Johnny Elite" where he was the surprise joker entrant in the Owen Hart Cup Memorial Tournament and was defeated by Samoa Joe on the May 18, 2022 episode. He also issued an "open contract" challenge and was defeated by a returning Miro.

Morrison currently wrestles for Major League Wrestling (MLW), debuting at their Blood and Thunder pay-per-view under the name "Johnny Fusion" and capturing the National Openweight Championship by defeating Davey Richards.

He will also be taking part in Creator Clash 2 at Amalie Arena on April 15 in a boxing match against Harley Morenstein of EpicMealTime fame in the co-main event.

