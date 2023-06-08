"You look stunning" - Twitter erupts after Liv Morgan posts a new photo amid injury

The wrestling world has reacted to Liv Morgan's latest photo, which she posted on Twitter.

Morgan is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, one that she suffered during her last match against Damage CTRL on the May 12, 2023, edition of SmackDown. Prior to the injury, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Unfortunately, Morgan and Rodriguez were forced to vacate the titles, ending their reign at 39 days. WWE eventually crowned new champions in the form of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter and posted a photo and is clearly missing her fans.

Fans on Twitter expressed how much they missed the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan recently confirmed that she has a torn shoulder

Liv Morgan is expected to be out of the in-ring action for a while as she is suffering from a torn shoulder.

Morgan recently appeared on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, competing for the UpUpDownDown Championship. She lost to mån.sôör, who was representing his partner, ma.çé.

During the episode, the former tag team champion confirmed that she was competing on the show with an injured shoulder. Morgan said:

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion,"

Over the last year, Morgan established herself as a top star in the WWE women's division. She won the SmackDown Women's Title, which was her first singles championship victory in WWE, and then followed up by winning the Women's Tag Team Titles.

