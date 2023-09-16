"You love me" - 8-time champion sends an interesting message to Bayley

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Bayley and Asuka. Following The Role Model's loss, she took to Twitter to claim that she hated The Empress of Tomorrow.

At SummerSlam, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY cashed in her MITB briefcase, and defeated Bianca Belair to win the Women's Championship, moments after she had dethroned Asuka for the title.

In response to The Role Model, Asuka sent out an interesting tweet, claiming that she has no hatred for her.

"I love you and you love me" wrote Asuka

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Bayley took shots at Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Shotzi following her loss on SmackDown

Following Bayley's loss to Asuka in the main event of SmackDown, she took shots at her rivals for interfering in her matches.

Speaking in a backstage interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that while she was ready for Asuka, she wasn't ready for Shotzi. The 34-year-old said:

"I was ready for Asuka. I have been wrestling her for almost half of my frickin career. You know who I wasn't ready for? Shotzi. And when I wrestled Shotzi, I wasn't ready for Charlotte. And when I wrestled Shotzi and Charlotte, I wasn't ready for Asuka because you guys kept interrupting what I was doing. They keep getting into my business. You know what they are doing? They know we are outnumbered because of your beautiful injury, we have to take care of her, and they are taking advantage of us,"

Expand Tweet

She added:

"They know as bad as you can break them apart, as bad as you can kick their face-off, they know you can't right now. And they know we are weak. That says a lot about you Shotzi, Charlotte, and Asuka. That says a lot about you guys. We thought you guys were the good guys. We thought you guys were the favorites. These idiots out there love you guys, but in reality, you guys are the bullies. Us? We are the good guys,"

The rivalry between Bayley and Shotzi is far from over. Meanwhile, Asuka is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

What are your thoughts on Bayley and Damage CTRL's current storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here