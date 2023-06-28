"You don't matter, I matter" - Former WWE Champion sends a threatening message after vicious beatdown on RAW

This week's episode of RAW featured some great matches on display, but one bout ended sooner than expected. Former WWE Champion The Miz attacked Tommaso Ciampa before the bell rang.

On the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW, Ciampa returned after suffering from a hip injury last year to accept The Miz's open challenge. The A-Lister was visibly happy and surprised to see his old friend return, but his happiness did not last long as the former NXT Champion attacked him.

The Miz gave Ciampa a taste of his own medicine on this week's episode of the red brand. Following the brutal beatdown, the 42-year-old star gave an interview on RAW Talk and explained his actions.

The former WWE Champion said that Tommaso sucker-punched him while he had his arms wide open for a hug and asked if that was a thank you for everything Miz had done for Ciampa.

"[Ciampa] confronted me? He sucker-punched me. I had my arms wide open. My good buddy, my good friend Tommaso Ciampa is back in WWE. Give me a hug, buddy. He sucker-punches me. That's the thanks I get for everything I've done for him? For all the opportunities I've given him? He's mad that I didn't call him? 'Oh, he didn't call me. He didn't text me.' Boo freaking hoo," said Miz. [H/T Bodyslam]

The A-Lister added that he doesn't call his friends, they call him because he's a superstar and said that Tommaso hasn't done anything significant in WWE while he is a veteran, so Ciampa should respect him.

"I don't call them. They call me. They want to hang out with me. I'm the superstar. Do we understand that? Put some respect on my name. I am tired of the lack of respect that I get. I'm the two-time Grand Slam Champion. What's he done? Granted, he is an immense talent. There is no denying the talent that he has. But he has not done it here in WWE. I'm the veteran. Anything else? No. Because you don't matter. I matter," added Miz. [H/T Bodyslam]

In the same interview, The Miz said that he did not even call his high school friends when he was in Cleveland, adding that he expects to be the one getting calls from his friends.

"I don't call anybody. You call me! We were just in Cleveland, my hometown. Do you think I called any of my friends that I went to high school with? My long-time friends? No!"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder on Twitter agreed and said that The Miz doesn't contact his old friends. You can read about it here.

Fans believe Ciampa shouldn't have attacked The Miz after all he had done for him. Only time will tell who will come out on top in their feud.

