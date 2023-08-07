"You may have to find a job" - WWE Superstar says Carmelo Hayes might be finished with the company after losing to him (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently sent a warning to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, saying he might be finished with the company after losing to him in their rematch.

Corbin returned to NXT on the May 30 edition of the show, where he confronted Hayes and made his intentions of taking his gold known. The 38-year-old got his match at NXT Gold Rush on June 27, though he succumbed to a defeat. However, Baron Corbin still has his sights set on winning the NXT Title from Hayes.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, Corbin stated that Carmelo Hayes got lucky when they collided back in June. He further warned the NXT Champion that he would be faced with an even more sinister version of him. Baron Corbin also promised to send Hayes "packing" from WWE after he defeats him.

"You [Carmelo Hayes] got lucky! We are gonna go back to battle, but now you're getting The Baron Corbin, the OG, the attitude that is me. I'm taking that title and sending you packing. I don't know where you're going from there. You may have to find a job in a circus or you might wanna become a model. Whatever it is but your home would no longer be NXT or WWE," said Baron Corbin. [3:57 - 4:17]

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes defended his title against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash

After going through the challenge posed by Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes had another grueling fight against Ilja Dragunov at the recently concluded Great American Bash.

He retained his title in a match that is being hailed as one of the best of the year. Hayes and Dragunov left the Austin fans on the edge of their seats with their hard-hitting affair.

Though he managed to come out victorious at the show, Carmelo Hayes faced a setback on last week's NXT, where he lost in a tag team match alongside Wes Lee. The two stars teamed up to face Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

It remains to be seen who the next opponent for Hayes will be.

