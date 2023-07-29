"You mean nothing to me" - WWE star Bayley sends a cryptic message

WWE star Bayley took to Twitter to send a cryptic message. She also attached a set of photos along with her tweet.

The Role Model is currently feuding with Shotzi on SmackDown. A few weeks ago, she and IYO SKY cut Shotzi's hair, as she returned with a brand new look.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model posted a couple of photos with SKY and Shotzi's hair which she decided to cut. The cryptic message is most likely directed at Shotzi, however, fans seem concerned in regard to potential tension within Damage CTRL.

Check out the tweet from the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

At this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, SKY became the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder. She won the match after handcuffing Bayley with Becky Lynch during the closing stages of the contest.

In recent months, there has been tension within Damage CTRL. However, the faction is still on the same page amid Dakota Kai's injury.

Bayley recently sent a message to former WWE star Kairi Sane

Bayley recently took to Twitter to react to a post about her former WWE colleague Kairi Sane leaving the company three years ago.

During her time in WWE, Sane won the NXT Women's Championship. She was also in a tag team with Asuka known as The Kabuki Warriors and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Kairi announced her departure in 2020 and her final match was against The Role Model.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a two-word message to The Pirate Princess. She wrote:

"WHO CARES."

After leaving WWE, Sane started competing under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling. She eventually became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion, a title which she lost to Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

