"You might just see the end of Bloodline" - Roman Reigns-led stable could be finished soon, claims top WWE Superstar

It's no secret that The Bloodline is arguably one of the greatest in WWE history, which is, however, dealing with lots of inner turmoil of late. Amid this, SmackDown Superstar and the faction's foe, LA Knight, made a bold prediction at a recent Live event, where he said The Bloodline could be finished at Fastlane 2023.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight rescued John Cena while Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were brutally assaulting him. He ran into the ring, took out The Bloodline members, and then signed the contract to join forces with the 16-time WWE World Champion to take on Jimmy and Sikoa at Fastlane.

While it remains to be seen how things go down come October 7th, it's safe to say the team of John Cena and LA Knight is sure to pose a significant threat to the faction.

At a recent Live event, The Megastar took the mic and sent a chilling warning to the Roman Reigns-led stable. Knight predicted that The Bloodline's ending might be closer than ever while hyping the dream tag team match scheduled for Saturday.

"We are exactly seven days away from Fastlane where we got Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, the man that many call "The Greatest of all Time," John Cena, and the man they call "The Megastar" LA Knight. Yeah!! And what [that] means is you might just see the end of Bloodline in just about a week. I'll tell you that," said LA Knight. [0:45 - 1:28]

Dutch Mantell on LA Knight's potential in WWE

While fans are overjoyed to see LA Knight in a prominent spot on SmackDown and are rooting for his success, Dutch Mantell thinks WWE might not view him at the same level as other top stars.

On a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he wasn't sure if the global sports entertainment juggernaut would put a world championship on the 40-year-old.

"LA Knight, they're gonna have to make some adjustments on him. Do you think they'll ever make him the champion? I don't. Well, I don't know. Let's see what happens in the next two months. Let's see what happens," said Dutch Mantell.

Going by how he's being pushed right now, it wouldn't be a stretch to say WWE might make LA Knight the next big babyface of the company.

