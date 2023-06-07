"You must want Logan Paul to die" - WWE Universe fears for 28-year-old star's career if he faces Gunther

The wrestling world has expressed its concern for Logan Paul's well-being if he ever crossed paths with Gunther.

The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He is one of the most dominant IC Champs of the 21st Century, if not all time. The Imperium leader is mostly known for his remarkable wrestling style and vicious chops.

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 THIS is the agenda for SummerSlam THIS is the agenda for SummerSlam https://t.co/RnPa9f8jYE

One Twitter user recently suggested the idea of Paul challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. In reaction to this, fans expressed their concern for The Maverick, claiming that he might have to hang up his boots after taking a chop from the 35-year-old star.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Road Dogg named Gunther as the perfect last opponent

Road Dogg recently named Gunther as his perfect last opponent if he ever comes out of retirement.

Speaking on his podcast, Oh... You Didn't Know, Road Dogg, aka Brian James, stated that he is currently in no shape to return for a match. However, he did explain why a match against The Ring General would favor him. James said:

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face Gunther, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

He continued:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn."

The reigning Intercontinental Champion was in action this past Monday night on RAW, defeating Kevin Owens in a stellar singles match.

Imperium seems to have kick-started a feud against Owens and his tag team partner, Sami Zayn, who are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see The Ring General vs. The Maverick in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section

