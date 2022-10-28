"You never know" - WCW legend on possibly returning to WWE as part of Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud 

WCW legend Konnan recently opened up about the possibility of returning to WWE as part of the storyline between Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio.

The father-son saga is one of the most captivating ones in the global juggernaut, owing to the deeply personal nature of the feud. After working together as a duo, things took a turn when Dominik betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle in a shocking development.

Though Rey Mysterio was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown, Dominik remains on RAW as part of the Judgment Day.

However, fans can still expect the two to get inside the ring sometime down the line, which promises to be nothing less than an emotional epic.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan, one of Rey Mysterio's closest friends, discussed the possibility of him returning to WWE and getting involved in the father-son feud.

Though the WCW legend didn't outright say he would join the global juggernaut, he didn't rule out the possibility of it happening.

"Bro, in this crazy business, you never know. Right?" said Konnan. (2:16 - 2:20)

Both Rey and Dominik Mysterio are thriving in WWE

Unlike before, when storylines used to rush to their conclusions, WWE has wisely adopted a slow-burn approach to Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud.

Separating them have worked wonders, with both slowly building momentum before their eventual clash that could go down at a major PLE next year.

While Dominik's work as part of Judgment Day has garnered significant praise from fans, Rey has found himself in the hunt for the Intercontinental Title.

Dominik would also compete at next month's Crown Jewel, teaming up with his stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest to square off against The O.C. On the other hand, Rey Mysterio will have a first-time-ever showdown with Gunther for the IC Championship on SmackDown's November 4th edition.

