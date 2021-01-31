"You could never do your Top 5 and not put Eddie Guerrero" - Rey Mysterio reveals his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the wrestling business and a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. In a recent interview, Mysterio revealed who he would pick for his Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Superstar who has been in the wrestling business for 32 years now. As a Superstar, Rey Mysterio has achieved it all, having held every major title in WWE. Recently, Mysterio's son Dominik became an active WWE Superstar and have formed a team on SmackDown.

In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Rey Mysterio revealed who would make his wrestling Mount Rushmore. Rey chose to make his Mount Rushmore out of wrestlers he has been personally inspired by. His final list was more of a top-five rather than a top-four and included his uncle Miguel Lopez, Negro Casas, Tiger Mask, Dynamite Kid, and Eddie Guerrero.

"I do like to consider the wrestlers who have inspired me throughout my career. My uncle was a big inspiration to me. What he was doing during his time I thought was incredible. Negro Casas has been a huge inspiration to me, Tiger Mask has been another huge inspiration and Tiger Mask cannot go alone, he has to go alongside Dynamite Kid. I think those right there just inspired me throughout the whole way. Of course, you could never do your Top 5 and not put Eddie Guerrero in there."

It comes as no surprise that Rey Mysterio's Mount Rushmore consists completely of luchadores.

What is next for Rey Mysterio?

Rey Mysterio has been involved in a feud with King Corbin recently

Rey Mysterio currently wrestles on WWE's SmackDown brand. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio have been embroiled in a feud with King Corbin.

"You want to take care of Corbin? I know just the guy we need to talk to..."#SmackDown @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/qXqsiOXTPs — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

However, he will have to put this feud on hold as he turns his attention to the Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio was announced as an entrant into the Royal Rumble on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

What do you think of Rey Mysterio's chances in the Royal Rumble? Let us know down below.