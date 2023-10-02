"You next" - Mia Yim wants to slap recently released WWE star after hitting Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

"Michin" Mia Yim says recently released WWE star Shelton Benjamin is next after slapping Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown last week.

The former Intercontinental Champion was let go by the company last month, ending his six-year run. He and Michin are good friends in real life, but they enjoy poking fun at each other on social media. The wrestling veteran even jokingly blamed The O.C. member for his release on Twitter.

"Michin" Mia Yim took to social media to send out a photo of the aftermath of her slapping Jimmy Uso on SmackDown and wrote in the caption that Shelton Benjamin is next.

Check out the tweet below:

How did Jimmy Uso react after he was humiliated by Mia Yim on WWE SmackDown?

On the blue brand last Friday night, Jimmy Uso collided with Karl Anderson in the show's opening match. He won the bout via pinfall, and he and Solo Sikoa proceeded to attack The O.C. member after the match.

The two brothers sent AJ Styles to the hospital the previous week after they attacked him backstage.

Anderson wanted justice for his teammate but fell victim to a 2-on-1 assault. As The Bloodline was heading to the back, Mia Yim confronted them in the aisleway before checking on Karl Anderson in the ring. She then slapped Jimmy, who immediately fell to the ground. The multi-time tag team champion was not happy, and his reaction proved it.

He was also holding his cheek but didn't retaliate. On SmackDown, it was confirmed that The Bloodline would take on John Cena and his new partner, LA Knight, in a tag team match at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event. This will be the 16-time world champion's first televised match since WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Mia Yim did the right thing by slapping Jimmy? Sound off in the comments below!

