"You owe us nothing legend wait till you're good to go", "THAT'S MY GOAT" - Update on top WWE Superstar's return after 439 days divides fans

WWE fans were divided and took to Twitter to let their feelings known following a recent report regarding the return of top star Randy Orton.

Orton was last seen in WWE on May 20, 2022, when he teamed up with his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle to face The Usos for the Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately for The Viper and his partner, they lost the titles to Jimmy and Jey. Since then, Orton has been sidelined, nursing an injury.

The latest update regarding The Viper suggests that he may not be making his in-ring return soon. The 14-time world champion has seemingly not been factored into creative plans. However, he has reportedly been working out and intends to return to the ring but has not been medically cleared yet.

. @Bub3m16 Randy Orton has started working out again and intends to return to the ring despite not being medically cleared yet (Fightful). pic.twitter.com/G6VnbaV90N

Fans were left divided over the update. While many were ecstatic with jubilation, others were concerned about his health. One fan wrote that Randy Orton returning to the ring without being fully fit would be dangerous.

A fan hailed Orton as their GOAT.

Another fan wrote that they are going to cheer loudly for Orton, regardless of him wrestling or not, cause he deserves everyone's respect.

One fan tweeted that he should receive his motivation for returning by thinking of hitting an RKO on Rhea Ripley.

Another fan expressed their concern for Orton's fitness and said that they do not care if he waits till 2024 to return as he should be fully fit before making any decision.

One fan wrote that Triple H wants Orton's return to be a surprise that is the reason no one knows when he is going to return.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable reminisced about his storyline against Randy Orton

During an episode of After the Bell, WWE Superstar Chad Gable called Orton the "greatest of all time." He reminisced about the time when The Viper challenged him to a match and looked fully in character.

"Everybody puts Randy over. I've done it before, I know, he's the greatest of all time. But man, playing off of him in the ring. There was one moment specifically, I remember. It was after the spelling bee when they got the best of us. I spelled a word wrong and Randy challenged me to a match. I looked in his eyes and he was so in the moment, like in character but in the moment."

Fans are eagerly waiting for The Viper's return as he has not been seen on WWE television for over a year now. Only time will tell what the company has planned for him.

