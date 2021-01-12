"You couldn't possibly buy that" - Eric Bischoff reveals why major WWE storyline failed

Eric Bischoff recently opened up about why the nWo's run in WWE failed. Bischoff said that one key creative decision at the beginning of the angle made it a 'non-starter'.

Eric Bischoff is a former WWE and WCW executive. He has also been in creative for TNA Wrestling.

Eric Bischoff discussed the nWo's run in WWE on an episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. Bischoff felt that Vince McMahon wanting to destroy WWE was something fans couldn't buy into. Bischoff said that this was the main reason why the angle ultimately failed:

"I wouldn't have had Vince McMahon turn around and reveal himself in the chair as the evil genius that was going to bring back the nWo to destroy his own company. That was such a non-starter from a creative perspective. I don't care how big of a fan of WWE you were at the time, you couldn't possibly buy that, it was just so nonsensical. If you start out a story with one foot on a banana peel and the other in a bucket of cement, where are you going? That's how the story started, there's no way it was going to get better from there." H/T: WrestlingINC

The nWo in WWE

Following WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001, Ric Flair was brought in as the new co-owner of WWE after buying Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon's 50% share in the company. Flair refused to sell it back to Vince McMahon. This led to Vince McMahon refusing to share power with the 16-time world champion and instead threatening to 'kill' WWE by bringing in the original three members of the nWo - Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

Hulk Hogan left the nWo after turning babyface following his match against The Rock at WrestleMania X8. The nWo added X-Pac, Big Show, and others to their ranks but the storyline never really reached the same heights as what the faction did in WCW. Following Kevin Nash's injury, Vince McMahon officially announced that the nWo had been disbanded.