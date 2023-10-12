"You're the best I've ever seen at this" – WWE legend shares huge Randy Orton praise

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the best WWE in-ring talents of his generation. On the latest episode of his podcast, wrestling legend Road Dogg disclosed details of the first conversation he had with The Viper.

Road Dogg made his name in WWE in the 1990s. The former D-Generation X member has worked in various behind-the-scenes roles in recent years, including SmackDown's lead writer. The 54-year-old is now WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg said he praised Orton during their first meeting:

"I told Randy Orton right to his face [the] first time I ever met him, 'You're the best I've ever seen at this.' What I was talking about was TV wrestling, working the cameras, working his facials, working his entrance. Everything is contemplated and executed with television perfection in mind, and very rarely does he come up short." [43:34 – 44:01]

Orton has not wrestled since May 2022 due to a serious back injury. His father, Bob Orton Jr., told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter in May that doctors advised his son never to wrestle again.

Road Dogg struggled to create storylines for Randy Orton

In 2019, Road Dogg stepped down from his position as SmackDown's lead writer. A year earlier, he oversaw the blue brand's creative direction when Randy Orton turned heel and feuded with Jeff Hardy.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Famer admitted he found it difficult to make fans boo Orton due to his legendary status:

"I'm sure at its core it was the plan [to make fans boo Orton], but you also gotta make Randy cool, too, and so you're swimming upstream with Randy Orton because he's too much of a p***k to be a babyface, but he's too cool to be a heel, and he does both so well," Road Dogg said. [31:30 – 31:54]

Orton is a 14-time world champion. The 43-year-old only needs to capture two more world titles to equal John Cena and Ric Flair's joint record of 16.

