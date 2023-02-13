WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message of love to New Years Day lead singer Ash Costello.

Ripley's theme song 'Brutality' was composed and performed by Ash Costello at WrestleMania 37. Responding to a fan, Costello heaped praise on The Eradicator as she called the latter a powerful presence.

"Pretty fu**in Awesome to say the least! She is so very nice and such a powerful presence. It was an honor to be there for her big moment," wrote Ashley.

Taking to social media, Ripley reacted to the 34-year-old's message as she wrote that Costello is one of the best.

"You're the best!!!"

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge and Beth Phoenix called out Judgment Day as they spoke of how the heel stable had used The Glamazon during Edge and Finn Balor's 'I Quit' match.

Although The Eradicator was missing throughout the segment, Phoenix challenged Ripley and Balor to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on why Rhea Ripley should turn babyface in the future

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on why Rhea Ripley should change her gimmick if she wins against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Speaking during an episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that WWE should turn Ripley babyface and get rid of the "goth stuff" if she dethrones Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

He reasoned that if The Eradicator doesn't turn babyface, she will only have Becky Lynch to defend the title against.

"Surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let's really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan," said Vince on Writing with Russo. "If she is the heel WWE Women's Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it's not Becky, then who is it?"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Ripley going forward.

