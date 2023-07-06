"You're bigger than Hulk Hogan could ever be" - Details on Vince McMahon's reaction to WWE Hall of Famer's promo (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter recalled that Vince McMahon was once so impressed by his promo that he called him bigger than Hulk Hogan.

While he was known for his heel persona during the early stages of his career, Slaughter made a drastic change to his character upon returning to WWE in 1983. Adopting a babyface persona and fighting against The Iron Sheik to safeguard America's honor, Sgt. Slaughter's new gimmick quickly struck a chord with fans.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 74-year-old veteran revealed that during one of his promos against The Iron Sheik, he recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sgt. Slaughter added that all the fans in the arena got up from their chairs and began reciting it alongside him. He mentioned that he still gets goosebumps while thinking about the moment to this date.

"I grabbed a baseball cap, and I run out there, and I declare war on The Iron Sheik, and I said, Sheik, one thing I have always done when I was a little boy in the school, in the Cub Scouts, in the Boy's Scouts, in the Marine Corps, and I put my hand on my heart, and I started doing the Pledge of Allegiance. Well, Bill, you were probably there, and you saw all the people jump up on their chairs, got their lighters going, and doing the Pledge of Allegiance with me. I get goosebumps thinking about that," said Sgt. Slaughter. [19:58 - 20:29]

Sgt. Slaughter disclosed that Vince McMahon was so impressed with his promo that he hugged him and went as far as to tell him he was bigger than Hulk Hogan.

"Vince McMahon comes in, hugs me, and says, 'I can't believe what you just did, and you're bigger than Hulk Hogan could ever be.' And I said, 'I'll tell you what, Vince. You show me your side of the business, and I show you our side of the business and you'll be farting through silk in no time,'" added Sgt. Slaughter. [20:42 - 21:02]

Check out the full video below:

Sgt. Slaughter on the time Vince McMahon called him up and asked him to return to WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, Sgt. Slaughter also spoke about leaving WWE in 1984 after he got the opportunity to be featured in G.I Joe's line of toys. He revealed that after staying from the wrestling business for six years, he received a call from Vince McMahon just months before his contract with Hasbro was expiring.

When McMahon offered Slaughter to return to WWE, the latter readily agreed and went on to headline WrestleMania 7 a few months later.

"He said, 'I see your contract with Hasbro is over with shortly.' I said, 'Funny you should know that,' and he said, 'I need to know these things. That's I know them.' And he said, 'Are you ready to go back to work and I said yeah. I'm ready to go back,'" said Sgt. Slaughter.

Rasslin' Rabbithole @rasslinrabbit Hulk Hogan & Sgt. Slaughter waging war @thegarden - 1991.



At the peak of kid-friendly sports entertainment, The Hulk & The Sarge had other ideas: “old-school hardcore”.



These matches featured the short lived announce trio of Monsoon, Heenan & Neidhart. Hulk Hogan & Sgt. Slaughter waging war @thegarden - 1991. At the peak of kid-friendly sports entertainment, The Hulk & The Sarge had other ideas: “old-school hardcore”.These matches featured the short lived announce trio of Monsoon, Heenan & Neidhart. https://t.co/KhR3exPZqM

Slaughter was rewarded for his contributions to the business with a much-deserving WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2004.

