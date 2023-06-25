Vince McMahon called up and asked former WWE Champion to return six years after he left the company (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter recently discussed the phone call he received from Vince McMahon a few months before his contract with Hasbro ran out.

For those unaware, Slaughter left WWE in 1984 after he was offered to be featured in the uber-popular G.I Joe toy line. Since the global juggernaut had a deal with another toy line, LJN, Sgt. Slaughter had to depart the company if he wanted to work for Hasbro. The wrestling legend stayed away from promotion for as many as six years before eventually making a blockbuster return in 1990.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sgt. Slaughter revealed that after being impressed by WrestleMania 6's production values, he sent a letter appreciating Vince McMahon. The WWE legend added that McMahon called him up just a few days later to thank him for his words of praise.

"About two weeks later, I'm sitting at home, watching a NASCAR race on Sunday, kind of drifting off in between the race, and my phone rings. I answer the phone. 'Hello, Sarge. Vince.' I got your note. I appreciate your feedback on the production. Kevin Dunn and I have worked endlessly to make our production the best that there is and said, 'Yes, you've done that. I watched your show; I hadn't watched it in six years.'"

Furthermore, he disclosed that Vince McMahon pitched the idea for him to return back to the Stamford-based promotion, to which he readily agreed.

"He said, 'I see your contract with Hasbro is over with shortly.' I said, 'Funny you should know that,' and he said, 'I need to know these things. That's I know them.' And he said, 'Are you ready to go back to work and I said yeah. I'm ready to go back,'" said Sgt. Slaughter. [4:45 - 5:42]

WWE legend Teddy Long on Vince McMahon being impressed with his promo

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long recalled the time when Vince McMahon lavished praise on him for his promo skills.

Long revealed that after he came backstage following a segment with Tommy Dreamer, McMahon stopped him and wondered how he couldn't identify his talents before.

"So that's when I went back to Providence Road Island with D'Lo Brown, and I cut this promo on Tommy Dreamer, and I remember coming back through the curtain where Vince was, and he looked up and said to me, 'I can't believe I have had you here right under my nose all this time,'" said Teddy Long.

While Vince McMahon is no longer involved in WWE's day-to-day activities, he still reportedly has an influence over how the shows are booked.

