"You're the biggest disappointment in my wrestling career" – Former IC Champ's words to Triple H before leaving WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently disclosed details of the conversation he had with Triple H shortly before his WWE departure.

In 2016, Ryback decided to leave WWE despite being offered a new deal by the company. The 41-year-old wrestled on the independent scene for two years before taking an in-ring break to rehabilitate his back and shoulder injuries. Since leaving WWE, he has also created a successful supplement brand, Feed Me More Nutrition.

Speaking to Disco Inferno and Konnan on K100, Ryback recalled how he felt let down by Triple H during his time in WWE:

"I told him flat out, I just go, 'You're the biggest disappointment in my wrestling career.' I go, 'I grew up loving you, man. I had posters of you in my bedroom. I started working out because of you,' and I go, 'You're just a [expletive] disappointment.' He put his head down, he says, 'Please don't say that.' But that's how I felt." [23:36 – 23:51]

The two men never faced each other in a one-on-one match in WWE. However, they did interact sporadically on television, most notably in November 2014 when Ryback represented Team Cena against Triple H's Team Authority at Survivor Series.

Why Triple H disappointed Ryback

Although Triple H worked on the creative team during Ryback's main roster run, The Big Guy's issues with The Game did not revolve around storylines.

RYBACK @Ryback Thank you to all the great people and fans who have stuck by me the last 7 years. We must now get my social media accounts free and @elonmusk getting my Twitter right is imperative to this process. The truth always wins and now it’s time to play the game. The #Hungry always get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thank you to all the great people and fans who have stuck by me the last 7 years. We must now get my social media accounts free and @elonmusk getting my Twitter right is imperative to this process. The truth always wins and now it’s time to play the game. The #Hungry always get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gJEQEHZTAt

The former Nexus member thought WWE's Chief Content Officer should have been more honest about legal matters behind the scenes:

"I always felt that I communicated better, and it's all the [expletive], the games, and things, and I never, ever tried to disrespect him," Ryback continued. "I have a lot of respect for him and his career and everything. My issues came from the legal stuff and the lies that they told me, and they [expletive] me over multiple times." [23:51 – 24:08]

After a seven-year trademark dispute, Ryback recently gained the right to use his name outside of WWE. The one-time Intercontinental Champion plans to return to wrestling this summer.

