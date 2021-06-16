"You’re braver than me"- Former WWE Superstar compliments Lana

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, also known as TJ Wilson, had major praise for Lana in his latest tweet.

Lana was one of several big names that were recently let go by WWE in a wave of releases. Other major stars in this group included Aleister Black and Braun Strowman. Lana later shared a daring message on her Instagram in which she took a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I have a lot of unsettled business, I don’t want to give up what I love so much," said Lana. "I love wrestling, I really love wrestling. I cried a lot about it because I don’t want any person to determine my destiny, not a billionaire, not a Vince McMahon, not anyone. I’m very thankful for the opportunities I was given by Vince McMahon, but no one’s going to determine my destiny."

Lana also recently trained with her former WWE peers, and she admitted in a tweet that she was initially scared to face them after her release. WWE producer TJ Wilson then responded to Lana's tweet, and he had nothing but praise for the former Superstar.

Wilson started off his message by stating that Lana is braver than him. Check out the full tweet below:

"You’re braver than me, it took me nearly 2 years to see everyone again after my injury," wrote Wilson. "You picked yourself up and dusted yourself off very well, it was so great to see you!!!"

You’re braver than me, it took me nearly 2 years to see everyone again after my injury. You picked yourself up and dusted yourself off very well, it was so great to see you!!! https://t.co/wOxVgcSFz1 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 14, 2021

Wilson also noted that Lana has already bounced back after her release, and he expressed his admiration for her perseverance.

Lana had an 8-year run with WWE

Lana and Rusev in WWE

WWE signed Lana in 2013, and the company paired her with Miro, who went by the moniker of Rusev at the time. The duo hit it off in real life, and they are happily married today.

Lana and Miro moved to the main roster in early 2014, and Miro received a major push as a strong mid-card act on WWE TV. He went on to face John Cena in a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 31, where the latter defeated Miro to win the prestigious belt.

Lana and Miro were later involved in a controversial angle in 2019-20; Lana entered a romance with Bobby Lashley, and Miro was dominated for the better part of the feud. The storyline came to an abrupt end on the road to WrestleMania 36. Miro was released soon shortly WrestleMania, while Lana remained a WWE mainstay for another year.

Lana's angle with Nia Jax last year was heavily slammed by fans due to the way Jax put Lana through the announce table nine weeks in a row. Many fans speculated that this feud would lead to Lana finally winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, but they were left disappointed when all was said and done.

Still, Lana seems hopeful about the future, wherever it might take her.

I feel like throwing a massive house party ! 😎 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 15, 2021

What do you think is in store for Lana now that she's no longer a WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier