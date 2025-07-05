"You're not family anymore" - WWE sends bold message to 37-year-old star

WWE had a blunt message for a popular star during tonight's edition of SmackDown. Johnny Gargano failed to ally with his former stablemate Dexter Lumis during a multi-man match and was told that he's "not family anymore."

There was a time back in the day when Lumis was a member of The Way, a group led by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. A lot has changed since the group disbanded back in 2021 and Lumis is now a member of The Wyatt Sicks.

On July 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks took on Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Berto, and Chris Sabin in a multi-man tag team match. At one point during the bout, Johnny Gargano tagged himself in and tried his best to form an alliance with Dexter Lumis by reminding him of their past and telling him they were family. Lumis ended up attacking Gargano to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

WWE then took to its X handle to send a message to Gargano as can be seen below:

"You're not family anymore, @JohnnyGargano ... 😬."

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano talks about The Way

A few months after The Way disbanded, Johnny Gargano appeared on The Bob Culture Podcast on YouTube and spoke about the stable in detail. Here's what he said:

"I think things turned out the way they were supposed to. That was never going to be the way that character was supposed to be. It was going to be a lot more serious, but I just kind of felt like with everything going on with the pandemic and with COVID and things like that, I felt like NXT just needed a little bit of levity, a little bit of funniness, silliness, goofiness, and I was happy that I was able to provide that." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lumis made it perfectly clear to Gargano that the duo wasn't family anymore. Fans hadn't expected World Wrestling Entertainment to chime in, though, and remind Gargano of the bitter truth.

