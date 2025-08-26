  • home icon
"You're at fault" - WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addresses the Raja Jackson incident

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 26, 2025 17:41 GMT
Mark Henry at Hall of Fame 2018! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Mark Henry at Hall of Fame 2018! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Raja Jackson incident shocked the world of professional wrestling, and many WWE Hall of Famers and veterans, including Mark Henry, addressed the gruesome situation involving a rookie and a veteran.

Over the weekend, Raja Jackson attended an event at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy. Before the event, Jackson had an interaction with Syko Stu, which went out of hand due to miscommunication. The show continued, and the rookie was set to interfere in the veteran's match. However, it quickly went south as Raja Jackson turned a spot into a real fight in a matter of moments against Syko Stu.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed the ongoing situation and stated Syko Stu should also take some blame in the situation, as he mishandled the situation early on and didn't set a good example from the get-go.

"You've got to be careful, one, who you're messing with... And, two, what kind of example are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid... If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the daytime, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated... And you bust a bottle over a guy's head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you're at fault," Henry said. [H/T - TMZ]
WWE reportedly cut ties with an independent promotion after the Raja Jackson incident

The Raja Jackson incident has gone viral, and several personalities around sports and entertainment have given their two cents on the situation. Recently, it seemed like the news reached the Stamford-based promotion, and the company doesn't tolerate situations like this, which could tarnish their name.

After the incident, WWE seemingly distanced itself from KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy and removed mentions from its social media platforms. According to PWInsider, the rumors are true, and the company decided to cut ties with Rikishi's promotion following the incident.

Syko Stu is currently recovering, and the ongoing situation has further tarnished Raja's name in the industry as a performer.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
