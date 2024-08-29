"You're fu*ked" - Drew McIntyre shares a fiery message for CM Punk ahead of upcoming clash

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shown no signs of stopping his verbal tirade against CM Punk. The star recently shared a brutal message for his opponent ahead of their encounter at Bash in Berlin.

The animosity between the two men knows no bounds. While McIntyre got the better of The Best in the World at SummerSlam, Punk has been ambushing Drew over the past few weeks. The Straight Edge Star whipped McIntyre with the strap last Monday, making his intentions clear for Bash in Berlin.

During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., The Scottish Warrior claimed he was ready for the challenge. The star pointed out that Punk was just a nostalgia act compared to his monstrous presence. He vowed to reduce his rival to dust during their upcoming encounter.

"I feel fine. I'm invincible. I'm in my prime," McIntyre said. "I'm a 6' 5", 280-pound monster, handsome monster at that. And CM Punk is a fragile nostalgia act that is about to get whipped into dust on Saturday."

The Scottish Warrior used some expletives for his opponent. He indicated that getting into a Strap Match was possibly Punk's worst idea. Drew also made it clear that he had no intention of returning Punk's bracelet.

"Can you bleep this? You're fu*ked." McIntyre continued, "No, that's it. He's fu*ked. He's genuinely fu*ked." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Drew McIntyre will be appearing in a movie with a WWE legend

The former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be making his Hollywood debut with an upcoming movie 'The Killers Game.'

The movie also features WWE legend Dave Bautista. The Scottish Warrior will be playing the role of Rory Mackenzie. The action thriller will also feature the talents of Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

The Killers Game is also the presenting sponsor for Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk's Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. The movie is scheduled to release on September 13, 2024.

