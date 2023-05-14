"You're going to lose the crowd" - WWE veteran lashes out at Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins need to tone down on pandering to the crowd and get on with their segments on TV.

While Dominik is one of WWE's biggest and most despicable heels, The Messiah is arguably the most beloved performer on the roster. While their characters are diametrically different, what unites them is the crowd strongly reacting to them.

WWE fans can't help but sing along to Seth Rollins' theme music whenever he makes his entrance. On the other hand, they seldom allow Dominik to speak anything, raining down boos on him whenever he brings a mic close to his mouth.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that it was fine if Dominik Mysterio and Rollins entertained the crowd once or twice. However, Russo added that if the two stars continued to pander to the fans, they could lose the viewers at home who wanted things to move forward at a brisk pace.

"This is just not good television. If Dominik (Mysterio) wants to get that heat once, that's great. Twice? Maybe. The third time you gotta get the show going. And it's the same with Seth (Rollins). All right, they want to sing during the entrance? Great. They want to sing once during the match? Okay. Anything more than, I'm telling you, you're going to lose the crowd at home. These are the downfalls of putting a house show on television," said Vince Russo. [4:32 - 5:08]

WWE veteran Vince Russo says ignoring the crowd would rile them up even more

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo explained that if Dominik Mysterio chose to ignore the crowd booing him, it would only further instigate them to boo him more.

The WWE veteran mentioned since TV viewers have lots of options, they could switch channels if the show isn't progressing the way they expect it to.

"That's exactly the psychology on the other side. If you're ignoring them, they're probably gonna get more hot. That's why I'm saying. I'm a television guy. If I put on a television show, if I get bored, I change the channel. That is what happening with me in these spots. It's like, 'Guys, let's go!'" said Vince Russo. (10:25 - 10:58)

Spartaprime @Spartaprime The Puerto Rico crowd is totally vibing and Singing Seth Rollins Song 🗣️ #WWEBacklash Love itThe Puerto Rico crowd is totally vibing and Singing Seth Rollins Song 🗣️ Love it‼️The Puerto Rico crowd is totally vibing and Singing Seth Rollins Song 🗣️🎶 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/do8ORQZtWA

Considering just how experienced Russo is, his point about the show's pace slackening due to performers soaking in crowd reactions makes a ton of sense.

