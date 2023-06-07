"You're gonna be great" - Vince McMahon knew 8-time champion would be fine following major split

Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed that Vince McMahon had faith in him to be a singles star after his split with Billy Gunn.

The New Age Outlaws were one of the foremost tag teams in pro wrestling history and won six tag team titles in WWE. The pair rose to prominence in the late 1990s as members of the D-Generation X. James and Gunn were the most popular duo throughout WWE's Attitude Era and continue to be remembered fondly by fans. They also won the Intercontinental Title once each, while Road Dogg won the Hardcore Championship.

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Dogg revealed that McMahon gave him a green signal to part ways with Billy Gunn and be on his own, which would be helpful for their careers.

"He [Vince McMahon] tells me, 'You're gonna be great, like this is gonna be good for you and it's gonna be good for Billy.' I knew it was gonna be good for Billy because I knew what they [WWE] had in mind and I know what he looked like," Road Dogg said. [0:02 - 0:13]

Check out the video below:

Vince McMahon reportedly had a backstage influence on this week's WWE RAW

This week's RAW had a good showing, including some notable matches and segments featuring Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Gunther, and others. According to reports, Vince McMahon was present backstage and participated in the creative process of the show.

The former CEO was backstage, according to PWInsider, shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET. The Executive Chairman has been happy to make modifications remotely, sometimes quite close to the show. He did, however, decide to make an appearance in Hartford.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More at We're told Vince McMahon ended up changing a lot to tonight's well received WWE Raw a couple of hours before the showMore at FightfulSelect.com We're told Vince McMahon ended up changing a lot to tonight's well received WWE Raw a couple of hours before the show More at FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/3QUgrgBInD

According to Fightful, Vince McMahon altered significant parts of the show and played a role in the creative process. It remains to be seen whether he will be present during future episodes of RAW.

What did you think of McMahon's appearance on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the Oh You Didn't Know podcast and a H/T to Sportskeeda with a link back to this article.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes