"You're gonna work in that?" - Veteran's first reaction to seeing Uncle Howdy in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed that when he first came across Uncle Howdy in WWE, he wondered how the character would translate into an in-ring worker.

Uncle Howdy is one of WWE's most compelling characters today. Though it initially seemed like he would feud with Bray Wyatt, the two joined forces at Royal Rumble 2023, where he helped Wyatt to defeat LA Knight. According to a recent report, Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, is playing the role of Uncle Howdy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo opened up about his first reaction to seeing Uncle Howdy in WWE. He wondered how the character would compete inside the ring with its attire and heavy mask.

Russo also advised WWE to keep Bray Wyatt's ideas in check and ensure they are logical enough to be executed on live TV.

"The first time I saw Uncle Howdy, my first knee-jerk reaction was, bro, everything winds up in the ring. Vince Russo winds up in the ring. Nitro girls wound up in the ring. The first time I saw Uncle Howdy, number one, I was like, 'wow, that's a pretty cool look.' You know what I thought number two? 'You're gonna work in that?' No bro, you're not gonna be able to work in that. So it's going to be Bo behind the mask. He could have this wild imagination but you should be, 'okay bro, explain to me how that works on TV," said Vince Russo. (6:00 - 6:47)

Bray Wyatt on Uncle Howdy's character in WWE

A few weeks back, in an interview, Bray Wyatt explained that Uncle Howdy was much more than just what meets the eye. The Eater of Worlds stated that the character was much more a spooky entity and had ties to his own childhood. He added that many more stories are yet to be explored with Uncle Howdy in WWE.

"Uncle Howdy is, there’s so much more to it than you think. It’s not just so cut and dry, the spooky man in the background. There’s more to it. There’s complexities that you haven’t got to see yet. There’s things I don’t understand about it. And that’s the beauty of it, is it’s going to grow organically. But the story of it, I don’t think, has been told yet, and once you understand what it really is and where it came from – in my childhood and who Howdy really is – it’s much deeper than you think it is, then you would perceive it to be,” said Bray Wyatt.

If Bo Dallas does show up as Uncle Howdy, it would add much more complexity with the real-life brother dynamic between him and Wyatt coming into play.

