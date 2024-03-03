"You're horrible!"- Popluar star comments after 35-year-old WWE Superstar betrays Bayley

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai following SmackDown.

The star in question is Zelina Vega, who had issues with the stable in the past. On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley and Dakota Kai faced The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. Initially, The Role Model had the upper hand, but Kai betrayed her before joining her hands with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

Taking to social media, Kai uploaded a photo alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, as she mocked The Role Model by writing:

"Cry. DC4L."

Reacting to Kai's post, SmackDown superstar Vega seemingly hinted that she loved the former's decision to betray Bayley.

"You’re horrible! I love it 👀," wrote Zelina Vega.

Check out Zelina Vega's comment below:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared her honest opinion on Santos Escobar

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has shared her thoughts on her former stablemate Santos Escobar.

While speaking in a Digital Exclusive interview following NXT last month, Vega asserted that the former LWO member is a 'green-screen' gangster. She further stated how Escobar lacks respect and is a different person than he has acted to be.

"Santos is a green-screen gangster if we're really gonna talk about it. Everything that he is, is made up and he has no respect. And as far as Angel goes, I'm sorry, I don't really remember anybody that couldn't make me money," said Vega.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has for Vega on the Road to WrestleMania.

