"You’re a liar and a wh*re" - Dominik Mysterio lashes out at WWE Superstar after Night of Champions; reveals a huge secret

Dominik Mysterio was forced to miss the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. However, he didn't hold himself back from taking shots at Karrion Kross, who was part of a huge match on the show.

Ad

Kross faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. After attempting to manipulate the former Intercontinental Champion for weeks, he was finally beaten in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Instagram, Kross posted a heartfelt message where he claimed that he didn't ask for shoutouts or favors. Responding to this, Mysterio called the 39-year-old superstar "a liar and a wh*re," revealing he might've asked for a favor from the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram comment here.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

Rhea Ripley spoke about her pairing with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were one of the hottest couples in all of professional wrestling before "Dirty" Dom decided to leave her for Liv Morgan. At SummerSlam 2024, Mysterio helped Morgan beat Ripley and retain the Women's World Championship.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Ripley opened up about the pairing, as she stated the following:

Ad

"Honestly, I think that was like another turning point in my career, being partnered with Dom and also being a part of The Judgment Day. It made me open up as a performer. It made me have to work a lot more because I was doing nine segments in a 16-segment show. Sometimes more. We were doing everything as a part of Judgment Day. I was running around helping Finn and Damian and then helping Dom."

Ad

Ad

Dominik Mysterio was originally set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, the match was called off due to the champion suffering a rib injury.

Adam Pearce broke the news to Styles days before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. But he has confirmed that The Phenomenal One will be the first in line for a title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action