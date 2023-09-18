"You're all making me mushy" – Rhea Ripley breaks character to respond to fan messages (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley read a bunch of heartfelt messages and tweets from fans ahead of the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8th.

The Judgment Day member is one of WWE's biggest stars today, irrespective of gender. Ripley has been on a tear for over a year now, with her heel work drawing massive praise from the wrestling world. From her matches to promos to character work, everything has been pitch-perfect, making her a must-see act.

Rhea Ripley sat down for an interactive session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she read out fans' messages to her. One of those tweets made The Eradicator shed her intimidating character and say fans were making her feel as soft as a marshmallow by expressing their adoration towards her.

"You're all making me mushy. I'm supposed to be a killer, but you all are making me a marshmallow," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is looking forward to defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley expressed her desire to have a massive WrestleMania showdown with Becky Lynch. The Judgment Day member also vowed to defeat The Man, saying if she could take down Charlotte Flair at the event, she could also give a humbling to Lynch.

"I feel like Becky's always gonna be a favorite. But if Becky Lynch wants to step in the ring with Mami at WrestleMania, I mean, I beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. That's a pretty big accomplishment, so I would do the same to Becky," said Ripley.

The Eradicator could soon be facing her biggest challenge as the Women's World Champion by being pitted against the recently returning Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion showed up in the main event of last week's RAW and laid out Rhea Ripley to make her intentions about going after her clear.

