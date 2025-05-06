"You're a moron Michael Cole" - Veteran buries WWE commentator for repeated line on RAW (Exclusive)

Michael Cole remains one of WWE's longest-tenured employees and a pivotal part of the broadcasting team. However, Vince Russo has not been happy with how he deals with the live crowd.

While pro wrestling has evolved over the decades, the fans have also seemingly changed as their participation during shows has increased. Even top heels struggle to draw heat as the crowd continues to cheer for them, and vice versa, becoming a common trend in modern wrestling.

Vince Russo believed WWE had allowed fans to take over its shows, instead of conditioning them to react a certain way to a superstar. Russo singled out Michael Cole's calls on the microphone and revealed one instance from RAW.

Cole's response to 'This is awesome' chants annoyed Russo, and it was just one of the many examples of the WWE and its commentators encouraging the crowd to dictate the show.

Russo explained:

"I swear to god, bro, if I hear Michael Cole one more time, every time they start chanting, 'This is awesome' and I hear Michael Cole say one more time, 'This is awesome.' You're a moron Michael Cole and you're just as much as a mark as the rest of them. Absolutely. Keep putting them over, so now when the person watching this week goes to the show next week, 'Oh, Michael Cole said it's awesome when we say it's awesome.' Keep doing it, bro, keep encouraging them." [26:22 onwards]

Vince Russo mentioned Becky Lynch and how she understands her heel role and is trying her best to get some heat. However, Lynch would have only been successful had WWE attracted organic crowds and not those more interested in "putting themselves" over.

Russo added:

"Chris, it's organic when you've got a normal rcrowd, not when you have people paying to be part of the crowd. The organic goes out of the window because all they are worrying about is putting themselves over." [25:58 onwards]

Professional wrestling fans in 2025 might not follow the usual norms, and in such a case, Vince Russo felt that both WWE and the talents need to go out of their way to ensure the responses match the characters and stories.

