"You're the only person that ever stumped him" - The Undertaker's message to WWE legend after Vince McMahon went off-script (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently recalled an incident where The Undertaker applauded him for leaving Vince McMahon stumped during a promo segment.

Long's run as SmackDown's general manager from 2004 -2012 was arguably the best and most entertaining in the blue brand's history. The WWE Hall of Famer shared great chemistry with almost everyone, but his interactions with The Undertaker and Vince McMahon were particularly hilarious.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long recalled a promo segment with Vince McMahon, where the latter went off-script. He revealed that the back-and-forth was part of the angle where The Phenom had infamously kidnapped him on SmackDown in 2009.

Though Long initially stumbled, he eventually found his way back, with his response forcing McMahon to simply walk away without saying another word.

"I remember he (The Undertaker) told me one night. We were doing that angle where he kidnapped me. And were doing this promo and what he was was, Vince went off-script on me. He started talking about something that wasn't even written. So we're live and I gotta catch up with him because I see what he just done to me. So he asked me about that I like being there or something, I can't remember the question. I remember saying him, 'I worked for you, sir,' and he never said anything back to me. He just walked away," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Long revealed that The Undertaker approached him backstage later in the night and told how his response "stumped" Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he didn't let The Phenom praise get to his head and instead focused on improving his craft and doing the right thing.

"So, later on, that night, Taker saw me and told, 'You're the only person that ever stumped him.' He didn't have nothing to say. That's why he walked away. He said you punked him. Taker told me that. So that made me feel good. But like I said, when you hear such things, don't let them get to your head. Just keep it yourself, thank god and keep doing the right thing," added Long. (26:25 - 27:25)

Teddy Long wants Vince McMahon back in WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, Teddy Long stated that Vince McMahon should not have resigned from WWE back in July earlier this year.

He pointed out that Vince had steered the ship for most of his life and that being away from action was probably affecting him. Long feels that if the former Chairman was itching to get back to work, he should be back in the office.

"This is Vince's life. He's done this his whole entire life. And to be away, I imagine, that takes away a lot from him. Not being able to involve himself in what he's been involved in all his life. I don't see whether there was any reason for him to step down or go away. That's just my opinion cause I don't know the circumstances or all the facts about what's been going on. But I just didn't see a reason for him to step away. And if he wants to come back, let him come back," said Long.

Since Vince resigned, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, have assumed power in WWE as the CEO and Chief Content Officer, respectively.

What do you make of WWE legend Teddy Long's story involving The Undertaker and Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

