"You're no Rock or Austin"- WWE Hall of Famer recalls being high in a main event with The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recalled being high during a main event with The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, The Great One teamed up with Austin to take on The New Age Outlaws. In the main event, Dogg, alongside his former tag team partner Billy Gunn, managed to get the win over The Rock and Austin.

While speaking on his podcast, Oh...You Didn't Know, the WWE legend detailed how he thought he was on Dwayne Johnson and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's level, only because he was high during the main event.

The veteran said:

“Of course not, I’m cruising. And truth be told, I wrongly considered myself belonging in that match. I mean, looking back now and you see like, okay, dawg, you are no Rock or Austin. But at the time, I was in the match with them, and I was high, so I thought I was equal to them."

Booker T said that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin shouldn't compete at Royal Rumble 2023

Booker T stated that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin should not compete at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

Speaking on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that despite The Texas Rattlesnake being a great competitor, it would not do him much good to be a part of the Royal Rumble 2023.

The veteran added that he is not a fan of Austin getting involved in the main event.

"Yeah, I mean that would be great, you know, but I think Steve's role could be a little bit bigger, you know, than being in the Rumble because we all know what the Rumble is leading to. I don't think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that, knowing what it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he's not gonna win it," he said.

It will certainly be interesting to see if 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin makes an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

