"You're on my ti**y" - WWE Superstar reacts to being hugged by fellow star cosplaying Bayley

WWE star Roxanne Perez recently cosplayed as hugger Bayley for NXT's Halloween-themed live event.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a host of photos alongside fellow star Wendy Choo, who sent a hilarious message to the 20-year-old.

Perez, who was portraying Bayley's old gimmick, was seen hugging Choo, to which she hilariously responded with the following four-worded message:

"You’re on my ti**y," Wendy tweeted.

Bayley recently spoke about her transformation in WWE

The former SmackDown Women's Champion initially started out as a fun-loving character in WWE. However, following her heel turn in 2020, Bayley adapted to The Role Model persona and established herself as one of the best heels in the company.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Damage CTRL leader spoke about the changes in her gimmick:

"I honestly think that what I've been doing throughout my career has kind of just aligned with who I am as a person. What I was doing, probably when you interviewed me, I was very young in my career and still new to WWE and just kind of trying to make it still in my mind."

The WWE star further added how she realized that she didn't have to be a 'humble kid' any longer:

"Once I kind of got over this hump and woke up one day and realized like, 'I'm pretty awesome. I don't have to be this humble kid anymore. I've been here long enough. I've proved myself. I've had memorable matches,' and that's how my mind started thinking, and where I'm at now just kept growing and growing."

The 33-year-old star will challenge once again for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel show. She will face Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match.

